Officials unveil jaw-dropping plans to transform abandoned horse track: 'It's going to be the equivalent of Central Park'

They decided against selling off the 90-acre property.

Ada County, Idaho, is currently transforming an abandoned race track into a beautiful public space that intertwines ecological restoration with recreational programming.

As the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce reported, the project has secured $43 million in funding.

Formerly the grounds of a landmark racetrack, the Park at Expo Idaho sat idly after the state outlawed betting on horse races in 2015.

Instead of selling off the roughly 90 acres of land, Ada County consulted its community and ultimately decided to turn the space into something that serves the people while paying tribute to nature. This new green space and public park in its place will foster a sense of community and play, proving that we don't have to choose between humanity and nature.

Planning and designing for the new park began prior to the release of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), which was a $1.9 trillion stimulus package to attempt to revitalize the country.

Through the ARPA, Ada County was awarded $32 million by the U.S. Department of the Treasury to bring this greenspace project to life. Funding from local and additional sources raised the financial backing for the park to a total of $42 million.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

Designed by PORT Philadelphia, this new park will feature many fun entertainment activities, including multiple play towers, plenty of natural or lowland playing areas, a climbing wall, one of the largest swing sets in the Mountain West, and even a zipline area.

The park will also showcase a large mist garden, a food truck plaza, a large pavilion, soft-surface trails, and over 600,000 native plants that will help restore the local ecosystem and assist in water conservation.

More details of the design plans can be accessed on PORT Philadelphia's website, while Ada County's official YouTube channel shares monthly updates on the building progress.

Too often, we hear stories of land development for additional housing, which takes away from natural habitats and disrupts ecosystems. Building onto land reserved for wildlife can also increase human-wildlife encounters, putting both parties at risk.

This isn't the case at the Park at Expo Idaho. The space will help balance human needs with nature, allowing both to coexist harmoniously.

"It's going to be the equivalent of Central Park," said Tom Dayley, Ada County Commissioner, per the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.