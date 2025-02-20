Tens of thousands of residents forced out of their homes as once looming threat begins to wreak havoc: 'A ... crisis'

"Roughly half of the area's 80,000 residents have had to move inland over the past decade."

The effects of climate change are being felt in Papua New Guinea, as rising sea levels have forced tens of thousands of people from their homes.

What's happening?

The Guardian reported on Kerema, the capital of Papua New Guinea's Gulf province. Located on Pariva beach, on the nation's Southern coast, Kerema has seen significant sand erosion due to rising sea levels.

Because of that, roughly half of the area's 80,000 residents have had to move inland over the past decade, according to several estimates. And as tides rise and weather patterns change, fishing and farming have become more difficult and unpredictable, making it harder for many residents to make a living.

"The sand erosion at Pariva beach … [is] a humanitarian crisis that highlights PNG's vulnerability to climate change," activist Duncan Gabi told The Guardian.

Adding to the concerns is a proposal to begin sand mining in the Gulf province, which activists fear will make the situation far worse.

Why is this concerning?

Rising sea levels are just one of the many effects of climate change seen globally. As companies continue to burn fossil fuels at high rates, pollutant-filled gases fill the atmosphere, trapping the sun's heat and warming the planet. Glaciers and ice caps then start to melt, causing sea levels to rise.

2023 was the hottest year recorded on Earth, according to the American Meteorological Society. Sea levels also rose for the 12th consecutive year, placing them four inches higher than they were in 1993.

By the year 2100, sea levels are expected to be at least 1.4 feet higher, and they could rise by as much as 6.6 feet, experts warn. If that worst-case scenario comes true, the effects would be catastrophic. Just in the United States, major cities like New York and Miami could be largely underwater.

What can I do?

As long as temperatures keep rising, so will sea levels. That puts the onus on all of us to make changes that can help protect the planet.

If the thought of fighting climate change by yourself can be daunting, sustainability expert Julia Rockwell has practical tips. She emphasizes that making daily changes doesn't mean you have to spend a fortune or deprive yourself of life's joys. And making changes isn't about being perfect — any positive step you take can help.

Unfortunately, in today's political landscape, even mentioning the words "climate change" can spark arguments and outrage. Despite that, climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says that's exactly what people need to do to keep the issue on people's minds and eventually foster change.

"The number one thing we can do is the exact thing that we are not doing: Talk about it," Hayhoe said in a TED Talk.

