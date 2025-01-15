Photo of items aboard massive yacht in Palm Beach raises eyebrows online: 'It's ... all the way down'

A study in the Florida Keys showed damage from boating and anchor drops in 57% of the surveyed shallow-water reef sites.

Palm Beach, Florida, is known for its elite residents, who have over 37,000 registered boats, according to Solid Waste Authority. This Reddit post displays an example of the boating lifestyle with a massive yacht.

However, this isn't just any yacht. This boat is so big that it can "bring along the yacht's smaller yachts," which you can see on the deck. As one commenter said, "It's boats all the way down. Boatception."

Being on a yacht might be a fun and relaxing experience to enjoy the beauty of the ocean, but it also has a significant negative impact on the environment. One reason is that these massive vessels, like the one shown in the Reddit post, are responsible for high carbon pollution from dirty fuel.

A boat of that size may also be responsible for noise and light pollution, affecting marine life and those living near the water. The most noise happens underwater from the propeller and affects how aquatic life can communicate, reproduce, navigate, find food, and rest. Studies reviewed in the Marine Pollution Bulletin at Science Direct report that even small boats generate enough noise to increase stress hormones, cause hearing impairment, and alter other behaviors.

Some sea beds and coral reefs have been damaged by anchors. According to the Florida Coastal Office, a study in the Florida Keys showed damage from boating and anchor drops in 57% of the surveyed shallow-water reef sites.

However, there has been a movement toward eco-friendly yacht design, according to Boat International. Associated ship builders are focusing on technologies, materials, and designs that can reduce the amount of pollution, noise, and dirty fuel consumption. Some of these boats are fitted with solar panels and wind turbines. Hybrid and electric yachts are also becoming more common.

Regarding the boat-within-boat scenario displayed in Palm Beach, the comments didn't disappoint with the humor and sarcasm.

One commenter hilariously replied, "Yo Dawg, we heard you like to yacht. So we put a yacht on your yacht, so you can yacht while you are yachting!"

Another person joked, "Pppfft, doesn't even have a helicopter…must be poor or something." only for someone else to notice, "Fold-down railing... Anti-slip deck...Yeah, that's a helipad alright. A f**king tiny helipad, but a helipad nonetheless."

