Experts thrilled after capturing rare footage of unique creatures: 'The sighting is encouraging'

There are countless stories of trail and other camera setups leading to unexpected but valuable findings.

Conservationists in Thailand are celebrating an incredible discovery captured on camera of a mother-and-calf dugong pair peacefully grazing the coastal waters.

This footage is a hopeful sign that marine efforts in the region and beyond are finally starting to pay off.

The sighting occurred in early December during a routine monthly survey in Ao Thueng, which is part of Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi.

Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said that the endangered marine mammals were recorded feeding on healthy seagrass beds, according to the Bangkok Post.

Seagrass beds are a critical food source for dugongs, which are often called "sea cows."

Park chief Siriwat Saengchawee said a health check showed both animals were in good condition, with normal breathing rates for adults and calves.

"The sighting is encouraging, as it reflects the abundance of the local marine ecosystem and confirms the area is sufficient in food sources for the endangered animals," Saengchawee said, per the Post, adding that officials will continue closely monitoring the dugongs.

The footage was captured using a monitoring camera, which has become increasingly valuable for conservationists around the world. Trail and underwater cameras allow experts to assess population health, track breeding behavior, and gather evidence that conservation efforts are working without disturbing vulnerable species.

There are countless stories of trail and other camera setups leading to unexpected but valuable findings.

Traditional human observation requires time, resources, and a lot of luck. Plus, the mere sight of a human can scare away most animals. Cameras allow conservationists to have 24/7 monitoring, with no additional manpower required.

In Krabi, officials are already acting on what their cameras revealed. To reduce the risk of deadly collisions, the park has installed speed-reduction buoys and issued warnings to tour operators and local fishers, urging them to slow down and stay alert.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.