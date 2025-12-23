Trail camera captures images of rare creature for first time in decades: 'Imperative'

Trail cameras have become some of the most powerful tools in modern conservation.

In a huge win for conservation, a motion-activated trail camera has recorded an endangered species for the first time in decades.

The trail camera in West Bengal, India, captured proof of a wild musk deer, a species so elusive that its presence in the region had been debated for decades. The last confirmed report dates back to 1955 in Singhalila National Park, leaving scientists to wonder whether the deer still survive there at all.

#Endangered musk #deer spotted for the first time in 70 years in #WestBengal.



They are classified as Endangered on the #IUCN Red List due to threats from poaching, primarily for their prized musk glands used in traditional medicine and perfumery.https://t.co/2CjrhHLTya pic.twitter.com/1SNSTMJS0z — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) November 25, 2025

"Strengthening protection measures coupled with long-term monitoring is imperative for ensuring the persistence of this highly threatened deer in this transboundary landscape," Cambridge University Press reported.

Trail cameras have become some of the most powerful tools in modern conservation. By operating day and night without disturbing animals, they allow conservationists to estimate population sizes, track movement patterns, and assess overall population health — all of which are extremely useful for tracking endangered species.

Even more importantly, trail cameras offer concrete evidence of whether conservation and rehabilitation efforts are actually working. When land is restored, human pressure is reduced, or even anti-poaching measures are strengthened, cameras can reveal whether animals are returning and thriving. Every new sighting becomes a measurable sign of progress or a warning signal if the population doesn't rebound.

Modern technology like this can aid in protecting species and their habitats, which is crucial for biodiversity and a strong indicator of the health of an ecosystem. A rich mix of species helps regulate the climate, maintain soil fertility, support pollination, and keep ecosystems resilient. For humans, that means cleaner air and water, stable food supplies, and protection against environmental threats.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed this holiday season — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

One brief flash of a deer on a hidden camera may seem small, but it represents something far bigger: proof that dedicated conservation works and that saving wildlife ultimately means protecting ourselves.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.