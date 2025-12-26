Advocates stunned when trail camera captures verified sighting of elusive predator: 'The first time [it] has been photographically recorded'

"Maybe it would keep the deer, rabbits, and squirrels away."

A trail camera in Harford County, Maryland, seems to have captured the area's first photographic evidence of a bobcat stalking through the woods.

According to Indian Defence Review, the footage was recorded by the Susquehannock Wildlife Society this fall. A spokesperson for the group noted that locals had reported seeing bobcats for years. Now, those claims appear to be confirmed.

"To our knowledge, this sighting represents the first time a bobcat has been photographically recorded in Harford County," read a social media post from the society.

Bobcats once prowled the entire breadth of the Old Line State, but extensive habitat destruction — including devastation to about 80% of the state's forest cover — saw their numbers drop sharply. In Maryland, they're now mostly found in the western counties, but the species is still considered uncommon in the area, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

Elusive nocturnal hunters aren't easily spotted in even the most ideal habitats — but they can be heard. A bobcat's signature scream is a rather unnerving sound, but the animal isn't typically dangerous to people, pets, or livestock.

Like their lynx cousins, bobcats fulfill a key role in the forest ecosystem as apex predators. With stealth and agility, they can track prey with efficiency, keeping grazing populations in check. They even hunt when they're not peckish, storing kills for leaner times.

The exciting discovery underscores the vital role trail cameras can play in conservation work worldwide. Confirming that bobcats are indeed present in the county can help inform local efforts to protect wildlife. Additionally, footage of rare and elusive animals can boost public support for conservation.

The society's social media post attracted several comments from locals sharing their own stories.

One wrote, "I can remember hearing them in Elkton in the late 90s." Another mentioned, "I know they aren't sighted often but I don't think it's that uncommon that they exist in HarCo."

"I want one to live next to my garden … maybe it would keep the deer, rabbits, and squirrels away," another mused.

Actually, they're onto something. The so-called "ecology of fear" could indeed keep critters at bay.

