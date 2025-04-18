Researchers celebrate after capturing video of shark never before observed in wild: 'Little is known'

"To our knowledge, this species has never been observed in the wild."

Scientists were surveying the deep sea near Timor-Leste when they spotted a painted swell shark, caught on camera for the very first time. It's a huge moment for marine research, and it happened thanks to an underwater camera setup.

The footage was captured off the coast of Timor-Leste during a recent deep-sea survey near Dili, the country's capital. A report from The Bellingham Herald said the researchers were using a low-cost underwater camera setup; they recorded a painted swell shark (Cephaloscyllium pictum) swimming along steep, rocky slopes more than 1,800 feet down.

"To our knowledge, this species has never been observed in the wild," the scientists said, "and little is known about its ecology, habitat or behaviour."

This shark species was first identified in fish markets in 2008 but hadn't been spotted in its natural habitat until now. The sighting also expands its known range by more than 680 miles.

By using a deep-sea camera, researchers documented something that's stayed hidden for years. Surveys using trail or water cameras are becoming more important for scientists who want to track rare species, understand their habitat, and determine how to protect them before they disappear.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, many deep-sea species remain unknown to science, and such discoveries help fill huge gaps in our understanding of life in the ocean's darkest places. That knowledge can guide how we manage marine resources, especially in areas facing pressure from the changing climate and overfishing.

It also shows how tech such as trail cameras, which are often used on land, can be adapted for marine research. That helps experts study everything from population health to how climate change affects ecosystems we barely know anything about.

While the painted swell shark doesn't directly impact people, healthy ocean ecosystems do. The more we know about wildlife and how to protect and restore it, the better we can manage the ocean in ways that also protect food supplies, coastal communities, and the planet overall.

One of the team members, Louw Claassens, said it best in an Instagram post: "Imagine what other amazing critters live in Timor-Leste's deep ocean!" This find might just be the start.

