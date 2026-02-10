Officials issue warning about looming threat to US coastline: 'The single biggest challenge we have facing us'

The California coastal city of Pacifica is facing pressure to prevent damage from rising sea levels.

What's happening?

Pacifica is a seaside area south of San Francisco, known for its stunning beaches and opportunities to surf. However, some might argue that the city isn't tackling sea-level rise and the harm it could do to communities.

A 2018 report by the city predicted that sea levels would likely rise by "between 6 and 10 feet by the end of the century."

On Jan. 26, the City Council shared a document, the Local Coastal Land Use Plan, to outline how to address sea level rise. But it was rejected by the Coastal Commission due to the lack of robust strategies, according to Coastside News.

State law decrees that the city must file concrete plans to tackle rising sea levels by May 2028.

Why is this threat to Pacifica so concerning?

Pacifica residents are understandably worried. City councilmember Greg Wright commented, per Coastside News: "This is probably the single biggest challenge we have facing us."

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

Burning oil, coal, and gas creates pollution that heats the planet, melts ice caps, and causes sea levels to rise.

The United Nations called rising sea levels "a global crisis" and warned that this phenomenon would threaten up to 1 billion people around the world.

Not only does this critical climate issue put individuals' lives at risk, but it also threatens to destroy homes, render certain areas uninhabitable, and place immense strain on the economy.

Coastside residents are being forced to move further inland, but often, the most vulnerable communities are left behind.

What's being done about rising sea levels?

Though the City Council has until 2028 to create a robust plan, it is aiming to submit it a year after they engage a consultant.

The director of the Pacifica Land Trust, Sam Casillas, asked the City Council for transparency, per Coastside News: "Are we prioritizing current homes and infrastructure, or developers?"

Prevention tactics such as sea walls and surge barriers can lessen the short-term damage of rising sea levels. However, if the root causes of carbon pollution were addressed, less money would need to be spent on infrastructure, and the risk to lives and homes would diminish.

Systemically, a shift to renewable energy would make a major difference, but you can help drive this change by installing solar panels or driving an electric vehicle.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.