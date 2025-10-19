Scientist issues warning after observing concerning change in behavior of US birds and butterflies: 'Kind of have a double whammy'

"They get confused, for lack of a better term."

The effects of the climate crisis occurring in the Ozarks are having a troubling impact on bird and butterfly species.

What's happening?

KSMU Ozarks Public Radio spoke with scientific experts, who explained that changing weather, human activity, and rising temperatures are making life hard for birds and butterflies.

Ornithologist Jim Giocomo from the American Bird Conservancy told KSMU that migratory birds "may show up, and there's no food for them to produce young and support producing young and so their populations will decline."

He continued, "Our resident birds kind of have a double whammy if we change things here for them, you know, they can't breed, but they also don't have a lot of places to survive."

Because of these issues, Giocomo stated that "about half the species are declining."

Butterflies are having trouble, too. A 2025 study found that two-thirds of the butterfly species they studied over the last 20 years had population declines of more than 10%.

Habitat loss, rising temperatures, environmental degradation, extreme weather, pesticides, light pollution, and various human activities are contributing factors. Excess rain and flooding, in particular, have hurt butterfly populations, preventing them from breeding.

Why are birds and butterflies important?

According to Psychology Today, hearing birds sing can improve mental health, reducing stress and anxiety. Many birds also consume insects that are agricultural pests or simply nuisances to humans.

Pollinators like butterflies are also vital to humans. About 7% of flowering plants and 35% of food crops rely on them for reproduction, according to the USDA.

These creatures are essential parts of their food chains and ecosystems. Birds serve as prey for larger predators and help control insect populations. Butterflies support plant growth, providing food and habitat for many other species.

Butterflies and birds aren't just for nature lovers — all humans need them because the planet needs them.

How can we help the birds and butterflies?

Chris Barnhart, a butterfly expert from the Butterfly House at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, told KSMU that people can help support butterflies by planting native plants and butterfly host plants in the Ozarks area.

These give butterflies places to safely lay eggs and create the next generation. Native plants can also help the birds by providing seeds and fruit for food, as well as habitats.

Biology professor Sean Maher from Missouri State University also said people should try to keep their lights off during migration season. Migration seasons can roughly run from March to June and from August to November.

Maher explained to KSMU that "they get confused, for lack of a better term, by the amount of light in the environment." Turning lights off or dimming lights can help ensure the birds make their journey safely.

