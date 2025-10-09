Officials enact strict fishing ban to protect iconic species: 'This decision is based on scientific grounds'

In a big win for biodiversity and long-term community health, the government of Bangladesh has imposed a 22-day ban on female hilsa fishing to protect mothers during breeding season, according to bdnews24.com.

The hilsa fish, known locally as the "Ilish," is an extremely popular fish within Bengali culture. It's not just a delicious culinary delicacy, but also a powerful cultural symbol connoting collective hope.

Hilsa is a deeply popular choice of dish for holy festivals and occasions such as weddings. It is beloved in many ways, but its popularity has come at a cost. The hilsa population is dwindling significantly, and overfishing can be an environmental and economic disaster when not intercepted.

But the good news is that the government has noticed and is coming to the hilsa's rescue. According to Infofish, it started on Oct 4, and there will be a 22-day ban on catching, selling, hoarding, and transporting the fish.

The hilsa, an ocean fish that visits the river to lay eggs, has a very limited time frame with which to breed. This involves the phases of the moon — something the experts have factored in. This is the Hilsa Conservation Campaign 2025, which builds upon the successes of the 2024 campaign, which responded to a 10% drop in hilsa catch the year before.

On the surface, this might sound like bad news for the fisheries and the traditional livelihoods of the hilsa-centric communities, but part of the campaign is helping them find alternative income streams. These include transitioning to alternative fish, toy making, and even animal husbandry. There is also a wide-reaching rice distribution initiative to alleviate the pressure on affected families.

Similar cases of temporary fishing and hunting bans in other parts of the world have proved to be positive for the communities they affect, despite the initial livelihood concerns. With proper governmental support, the bans have not only been positive for biodiversity, but they have also contributed to supporting local food systems and community recreational opportunities.

This is all while ensuring future generations can enjoy the wildlife — and cuisine — that is so integral to their cultures.

According to bdnews24.com, Bangladesh Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter said: "This decision is based on scientific grounds and considers the breeding timeline of female hilsa. The exact dates were determined following advice from the Department of Fisheries, BFRI, and the fishermen themselves."

