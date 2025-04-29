  • Outdoors Outdoors

Experts share video showing how animals can help with essential farming task: 'I seriously love this part of my job'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Instagram

Animal rescue organization Arizona Wildlife Resource (@azwildlifesupport) posted a short clip to Instagram showing an artificial owl habitat at a farm and highlighting an important symbiotic relationship. 

"I seriously love this part of my job and teaming up with other organizations that have the same focus," said the caption. "Together, we can create safe habitats for wildlife so they won't need as much rescue support."

Arizona Wildlife Resource is working alongside Wild At Heart Raptors to build and manage these habitats. 

These owls are not just getting a safe place to live. They are helping with pest control by doing what they do best: hunting mice. Text over the video says that each owl habitat hunts 100 mice per week, which means the farm can avoid using harmful pesticides and save loads of cash. 

Excessive use of animal poison can cause unintended harm to the wider ecosystem. Scavenger animals can end up eating poisoned mice or the poison itself. While that animal might not die, the chemicals accumulate over time and introduce a host of issues that can trickle up the food chain

With predators hobbled by toxins, balances may skew and erode vital ecosystem services. For example, hunters may be less able to hunt prey species, allowing prey populations to grow out of control

Inviting natural predators to an area is a great way to control pests without chemicals. Gardeners can sometimes accomplish this by installing birdhouses nearby. Many flower varieties can attract pollinators that also feed on pests, such as aphids.  

Instagram community members were excited to see owls set up comfortably in Arizona. 

"Do I have a farm? No. Do I want to build an owl house anyway? HELL YEAH," said one commenter. 

"Yes!!!! No to poison!" said another. "We homestead off grid in the Arizona high desert and have a ton of mice we deal with and we also have a ton of owls and I love hearing them hoot."

