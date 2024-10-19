Local authorities condemn shameful act at UNESCO World Heritage site: 'This is no longer our town'

The small mountain towns in the Alps may be some of the most impacted by hordes of tourists.

Overtourism is driving backlash across Europe, and one resident went as far as vandalizing a historic rock to voice their displeasure.

The graffiti "tourists go home" was spotted on a popular trail in the Italian Dolomites, as Ynet News reported. In 1992, dinosaur tracks over 200 million years old were discovered nearby.

The mountain range, with 18 peaks of 3,000 meters (9,842.5 feet), is a UNESCO World Heritage Site valued for its natural beauty, geomorphology, and fossil record.

Of course, that means it draws visitors from near and far to see up close the famed Tre Cime di Lavaredo and other stunning sights.

In 2023, 709 million people visited Europe, a 22% increase from 10 years ago, Ynet noted. The response among citizens has been loud, and such iconic attractions as the Trevi Fountain in Rome may restrict tourists.

The small mountain towns in the Alps may be some of the most impacted by hordes of tourists.

"At first, it was something pure and beautiful, and it contributed positively to the local economy," one resident just across the border in Switzerland told Der Spiegel, per Ynet. "But now, in summer, our town is one big traffic jam of buses, selfie sticks are part of the urban landscape, people are bringing drones, and to beat the bus jams, they're organizing helicopter tours. Every day, dozens of food trucks arrive. This is no longer our town, and it's certainly not what it used to be. No amount of income can make up for that."

You can feel the despair, and similar emotions may have precipitated the defacement of the stone.

That doesn't excuse the behavior, as any such sign or message is unlikely to be heeded. That doesn't mean residents should abandon their principles, though, as using your voice is one of the best ways to foster change.

"This is not how love for the mountains or sharing passion for them looks. A good life, but above all healthy mountains, looks different from this," said Moreno Pesce, who discovered the graffiti, per Ynet.

These actions can be necessary if people aren't respectful of the places they visit and locals feel like their lives have been consumed by uncontrollable forces. To avoid being part of the problem, travelers should prepare to immerse themselves in their destinations.

This includes learning some of the language, following norms and customs, respecting culture and tradition, and expressing gratitude. As is the case always, a kind word and a smile can go a long way.

