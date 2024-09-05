New study finds concerning impact of streetlights on plants and trees: 'We should pay more attention to this trend'

It could have serious consequences for the entire food chain.

Streetlights may be brightening our nights, but they're leaving trees and insects in a tough spot.

What's happening?

A recent study has uncovered a surprising and troubling effect of streetlights on urban trees. Published in Frontiers in Plant Science and reported by The Guardian, the research found that artificial light at night is causing tree leaves to become so tough that insects cannot eat them.

The study, conducted by scientists at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, examined two common tree species in Beijing and discovered that leaves exposed to higher levels of nighttime illumination were significantly tougher and showed fewer signs of insect damage.

Why are artificial lights concerning?

The toughening of tree leaves due to artificial light is more than just a botanical anomaly — it could have serious consequences for the entire food chain. When insects are unable to feed on these tougher leaves, it disrupts the food chain, which is crucial in maintaining biodiversity.

Fewer herbivorous insects mean fewer predators, such as birds and other animals, which can lead to a decline in overall ecosystem health. Dr. Shuang Zhang, the study's lead author, highlighted the cascading effects this could have, stressing that the decrease in insect populations is a global trend that demands our attention.

"The decline of insects is a global pattern observed over recent decades. We should pay more attention to this trend," Zhang said.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The health of our ecosystems, including pollinators that are vital to our food supply, could be at risk if this issue isn't addressed.

What's being done about tough tree leaves?

Awareness is the first step toward lowering the impact of artificial light on urban trees and the broader ecosystem. Solutions could involve designing more eco-friendly streetlights that minimize light pollution or adjusting the timing of lights to reduce their effect on plant life.

Urban planners and city officials can also explore policies to dim or turn off streetlights during certain hours, especially in areas with high tree populations. On an individual level, homeowners can contribute by using outdoor lighting that minimizes glare and directs light downward, reducing its impact on nearby vegetation.

As this research gains more attention, it may spur further studies and policy changes aimed at protecting urban ecosystems from the unintended consequences of artificial light.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.