"We will return the love she has given us."

Ownership of a beloved scenic spot in Colorado may soon be returned to local authorities if Congress passes a proposed bill.

The Colorado Sun reported that Senators Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper have introduced a bill to give Crystal Lake back to the city of Ouray. The lake is on federal land and overseen by the U.S. Forest Service.

The bill comes just over a year after the controversial decision to drain the lake due to safety concerns about the dam. Locals were dismayed by the sudden nature of the move, but the service was insistent that the risks of the dam failing were too great.

Ouray's mayor, Ethan Funk, told the Colorado Sun, "Crystal reservoir is deeply missed by all who knew her, and we want her back."

Ouray is a small town nestled in the heart of the San Juan Mountains. With its captivating beauty, its self-description as the "Switzerland of America" is apt. The reservoir was a firm favorite with anglers, hikers, and tourists. It acted as an essential water source for the area's hot springs and a vital reserve for combating wildfires. As the town seeks to grow, the lake is supposed to be a key water source.

If the bill succeeds, Ouray will be granted 45 acres of federal land. Under the bill's provisions, no development can occur on the land, and it must comply with the state's water laws. The city intends to refill the reservoir and repair the dam. In a press release, Senator Bennet described the bill as "common-sense legislation" to safeguard the lake for future generations to enjoy.

The story illustrates the possibilities that arise from acting locally. Reviving a lake is a challenging endeavor, but it can be done with effort and the right know-how. Indian authorities resurrected a lake that had been written off in Hyderabad. Similarly, an engineer in Bengaluru, India's Silicon Valley, turned to ancient methods to revive a dried-up reservoir.

Ouray has its work cut out for it, but there's every reason to be hopeful, as Mayor Funk said:

"The City of Ouray, along with our many partners, seek to repair and restore this beautiful body of water so she can continue on for many more generations. I fully support the conveyance of Crystal Reservoir to the City of Ouray. We will return the love she has given us."

