Once-dismissed 'non-existent' lake resurrected after painstaking restoration project: 'Stormwater is now flowing in'

A previously dismissed lake in Hyderabad, India, is slowly being revived thanks to restoration efforts — proving the impact of dedicated conservation efforts.

According to Urban Acres, the Bathukamma Kunta lakebed, "once dismissed as a non-existent water body," is one of six lakes being restored by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency. During an evacuation early in 2025, the dried-up lakebed began yielding water once again.

"Currently, the lake holds greenish, slimy water — mostly groundwater and stormwater from nearby localities," Urban Acres reported. While the water is not a perfect swimming hole at the moment, HYDRAA chief A.V. Ranganath informed the public that the water was clean and that the lake is expected to continue filling in.

"Sewage has been successfully diverted, and stormwater is now flowing in through a newly constructed inlet," Urban Acres continued.

The restoration of the lake did not come without challenges. One person filed a civil suit, claiming the area where the lake once flourished was his land, not a lake. HYDRAA won the case, and Hyderabad certified Bathukamma Kunta as a lake once more, The Hindu reported.

The restoration will bring about a more diverse ecosystem with the ability to house various lacustrine life.

A study in 2024 showed that conservation efforts are capable of impacting biodiversity and thus creating healthier environments for humans, securing food chains, and bettering the planet. Another study linked grassland conservation and reduced human conflict. It's clear: When the environment thrives, so do humans.

By educating yourself on conservation efforts, and even doing your part in aiding them, more positive environmental change can be made across the world.

In an Instagram post by Wirally (@wirally) announcing the lake's restoration and HYDRAA's work, commenters showed their excitement.

"Thank you HYDRAA," one user said.

"Each and every pond in Hyderabad should be changed like this," another added.

