Colorado wildfire victim shares firsthand perspective on what happens next when your area is hit: 'Here are some things that are going to happen'

While many live through the devastating wildfires in California, a Colorado fire survivor shared their experience on social media to prepare victims for what's to come.

The Southern California wildfires that started Tuesday, Jan. 7, are the worst the state has ever seen, and as of Thursday afternoon, they continue to spread.

A self-described conservationist who uses the handle innocent bystander (@innoc_bystander) on X, formerly Twitter, said they were a victim of the Marshall Fire, Colorado's worst wildfire, at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. With the horrific fires in California, they took to the platform to share their experiences.

-aftermath is going to happen painfully slow. From powerlines to gas lines to environmental remediation.

-there are going to be thousands and thousands of affluent displaced people. Demand for rentals and prices are going to soar in nice neighborhoods. — innocent bystander (@innoc_bystander) January 9, 2025

"Here are some things that are going to happen," they said.

For one, they noted, the "aftermath is going to happen painfully slow."

Additionally, with "thousands and thousands of affluent displaced people … demand for rentals and prices are going to soar in nice neighborhoods." Nearby school districts will overflow, insurance battles will ensue, and many houses will not be able to be rebuilt the same.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

The X user also had some advice. They warned that lowball offers will be made on land, but if you can wait, do so until it stabilizes.

Unfortunately, they said, pets will also be left behind, and to help when you can but not be a hero if it puts your life at risk.

They suggested letting the blame game of how the fire started to play out. They warned that people will deal with the aftermath in their own way, and you should be kind.

While the situation will be bad for a while, the user ended with a glimmer of hope: "The community will be stronger in the end, and things will be rebuilt, often better."

The community will be stronger in the end and things will be rebuilt, often better.



But it's gonna big suck for a while.



Some people handle stress very poorly. Be kind and help where you can. — innocent bystander (@innoc_bystander) January 9, 2025

According to the Guardian and Cal Fire, as of Thursday, the wildfires have killed at least five people, destroyed about 2,000 homes and buildings, and forced 180,000 people to evacuate.

The Guardian also noted, "Early estimates of the wildfires' combined economic impact are in the tens of billions of dollars and could place the fires as the most damaging in U.S. history."

The fires reached this intensity due to a unique mixture of "near-hurricane-force winds and drought."

Polluting gases are warming the planet. When this happens, the "hotter air evaporates water," intensifying droughts.

🗣️ What would you do if natural disasters were threatening your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

As the Guardian said, all of this is "making big fires more common in California."

If you want to help, you can donate to climate causes that help victims or those working to reduce the polluting gases harming the planet.

X users appreciated the advice and the perspective.

One user said, "Great thread. Applies to almost any natural disaster situation."

Another commented, "This is a great thread and a super pragmatic/sobering view of the aftermath."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.