Officials enact strict no-fishing zone in iconic waterway: 'These are measures that are absolutely necessary'

The Norwegian government is taking strong steps to support at-risk fish populations, including coastal cod, as it looks to save and strengthen one of the region's most unique ecosystems.

According to The Fishing Daily, the Norwegian government has introduced zero-fishing areas within the iconic Oslo Fjord. The measures will limit where fishing can take place and have been paired with stricter regulations regarding the types of equipment that can be used by commercial and recreational fishermen in the area.

The no-fishing zones will be implemented at the beginning of 2026. All fishing will be banned in the three zones, with the exception of children crab fishing with single lines. Exemptions may be given for the removal of Pacific oysters, which are invasive to the area, as well as for research and educational purposes.

The restrictions on equipment will begin on October 1 for recreational fishermen and on January 1 of next year for commercial fishing.

In areas where fishing is permitted, the number of pots used for pot fishing will be limited. And certain kinds of commercial fishing tools — such as bottom-set gear used to catch bottom fish and collection bags used with shrimp and crayfish trawls — will be prohibited. These restrictions are aimed at reducing the bycatch — or unintentional catch — of the vulnerable cod.

The Oslo Fjord has been subject to pollution and other ecosystem hazards for some time. With sewage and agricultural runoff polluting the fjord and with overfishing challenging cod populations in particular, the government tried several measures in 2019. Officials are now taking further action.

"The measures we are now adopting for the Oslo Fjord will help ensure that future generations will also enjoy a clean and rich Oslo Fjord," Andreas Bjelland Eriksen, Minister of Climate and Environment, said, per The Fishing Daily. "These are measures that are absolutely necessary to allow fish stocks and life on the fjord bottom to rebuild."

There is growing evidence indicating that fishing bans can bolster fish populations. Limited bans have been implemented in places like Hawai'i, and lobster bans have gone into effect off the coast of New England.

Norway is hoping its bans will be enough to strengthen local fish populations and stabilize a beloved and iconic ecosystem.

