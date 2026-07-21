Kenya elephant nursery video shows older bull comforting calf after play fight turns intense

The video offers a small window into understanding just how socially complex elephant dynamics can be.

A playful clash at a nursery for orphaned elephants took an unexpectedly gentle turn when an older bull intervened.

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust) shared a clip of young Arthi and little Daba roughhousing when the elder Olomunyak stepped in.

What happened?

The footage comes from the wildlife trust's elephant nursery in Kenya, where rescued calves are cared for before the group works to return them to the wild.

In the clip, young elephants Arthi and Daba start out play-fighting, but the exchange intensifies.

In the caption, the organization described Arthi as "a confident young boy who doesn't keep himself tucked in between the big girls." Meanwhile, Daba is described as "similarly outgoing, but enjoys the pampering and protection of his older friends."

When Arthi went a bit too far, the trust wrote of Olomunyak that "the kindly older bull shoved [him] aside, then embraced Daba in a trunk hug."

The post also described Arthi's rescue story.

"We rescued Arthi in August 2025, after our pilot spotted him alone and very distressed during a routine anti-poaching patrol," the trust said, noting that nearly a year later he is developing "confidence, character, and corpulence."

Sometimes, he might get a little carried away, but he's got some mentors to help keep him in line.

Why does it matter?

The video offers a small window into understanding just how socially complex elephant dynamics can be. Even in a nursery setting, the calves show distinct personalities, shifting social bonds, and what appears to be protective behavior from older members of the group.

"I love how the young bulls also protect the smaller elephants," one video viewer commented.

Orphaned elephants have often endured serious trauma, including separation from their mothers and herds. A stable social environment can play an important role in their recovery, particularly for young animals still learning how to interact, play, and regulate behavior.

Sheldrick regularly provides a look into how orphan animals like Arthi and Daba showcase unique personalities and develop the confidence and intelligence to reenter the wild.

What's being done?

Sheldrick Wildlife Trust says it supports orphaned elephants with intensive care such as formula feeding, constant keeper attention, and medical treatment, while working to reintegrate the animals into the wild whenever possible.

The trust also seeks public support through symbolic adoption. According to the organization, "adopting" Arthi helps cover the cost of raising orphaned elephants, including providing specialized milk, round-the-clock care, veterinary services, and more.

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