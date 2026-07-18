Orphaned elephant in Kenya out-swims the herd, offering a hopeful sign of recovery

In a new video from Kenya, an orphaned elephant named Loldaiga splashes around in a watering hole long after the others have moved on — a playful moment that also points to a much bigger story about rescue and recovery.

What's happening?

In a recent Instagram post, the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust shared footage of Loldaiga enjoying a swim at its Ithumba Reintegration Unit. "Loldaiga is Ithumba's resident wallowing king. He always leads the team into a cooling-off exercise and then proceeds to steal the show, out-swimming everyone else."

Three years ago, Loldaiga appears to have been orphaned by either drought or human-wildlife conflict. By the time rescuers reached him, the trust said, he had already been alone for at least a week, leaving them able only to imagine "what he experienced during that time."

At Ithumba, he is no longer trying to survive on his own. Instead, he is moving through a rehabilitation period in which he continues to receive care and protection while gradually rebuilding his independence.

People loved watching Loldaiga enjoy his water time. One person wrote, "Rub a dub dub, that is one happy elephant in the tub. Just makes you smile."

Another added, "I think he's my spirit animal."

Why does it matter?

For an orphaned elephant, feeling safe enough to relax, socialize, and linger in the water can be a meaningful sign of recovery.

Loldaiga's story also highlights the pressures many wild animals face. Drought can separate young elephants from their families, while human-wildlife conflict can make already dangerous conditions even harsher.

Elephants play an important role in their ecosystems, and successful rehabilitation can help support the health of wild populations. Stories like Loldaiga's also offer a clearer view of what rescue work actually involves: not just dramatic interventions, but years of patient care afterward.

What's being done?

Loldaiga is now being cared for at the Ithumba Reintegration Unit, where orphaned elephants can recover and slowly transition back toward life in the wild. Rescued animals often need far more than emergency treatment; they also need time, companionship, and stability.

Loldaiga is no longer alone, but he is still in the middle of a careful process designed to help him reclaim as much natural independence as possible.

As the trust wrote, "Now, he's slowly working his way back to the wild at our Ithumba Reintegration Unit." Better still, "Nothing makes us happier than seeing him so content, with nothing bigger to worry about than a fun, extended swim."

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