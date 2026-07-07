Rescued orphan hippo Bumpy turns bath time into a full-on pool party

The work is much more difficult when it involves massive animals.

After a devastating beginning, one rescued baby hippo is now spending its days enjoying life in the care of a wildlife trust.

A video shows Bumpy turning bath time into a lively splash-around while seeming to play to the people watching him.

What happened?

In footage posted by the Kenya-based conservation group Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), Bumpy charges through the water, splashing and kicking as he makes the most of his time in the pool.

#hippo #swimming #babyanimals #bumpy ♬ original sound - SheldrickTrust @sheldricktrust Baby hippo pool party! We can confidently declare, rescued orphan Bumpy loves an audience at bath time – the question is, do we all love being the audience as much as he enjoys being the showboat. Bumpy was rescued by the Kenya Wildlife Service in May, after his mother died – likely in a territorial fight defending her baby's life. Brought into our care, you can become part of Bumpy's journey by adopting him at: swt.bio/bumpy #sheldricktrust

The trust called it a "baby hippo pool party" and said, "Rescued orphan Bumpy loves an audience at bath time." The video showed the young hippo splashing and rolling around underwater.

The trust added that Bumpy "enjoys being the showboat."

The cheerful scene comes with a sad backstory. "Bumpy was rescued by the Kenya Wildlife Service in May, after his mother died — likely in a territorial fight defending her baby's life," the post explained. The group added that he was later brought into its care and was being looked after there.

Why does it matter?

Many young animals thriving in sanctuaries have similarly arrived there after traumatic circumstances.

Keeping an orphaned animal alive, healthy, and happy takes countless rescuers, veterinarians, and caregivers. The work is much more difficult when it involves massive animals such as hippos, too. While Bumpy is not yet enormous, he will one day be.

Public attention can support those efforts through donations, awareness, and backing for rescue work. The Sheldrick Wildlife Trust urged viewers to "become part of Bumpy's journey by adopting him at: swt.bio/bumpy."

Bumpy appeared relaxed enough to play, splash, and perform for a crowd, suggesting he has the safety and care he needs to recover. He may have a while to go, but Bumpy seems to be enjoying life.

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