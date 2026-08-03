Orphaned elephants create gentle 'traffic jam' as they cross a road

Instead of the usual irritation, the delay was the kind few people would mind.

A group of orphaned elephants recently turned a Kenyan roadway into a stopping point, crossing together while traffic paused for them. Instead of the usual irritation, the delay was the kind few people would mind.

What happened?

An Instagram post from the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@SheldrickTrust) shows rescued orphaned elephants crossing a road together and briefly slowing the people around them.

"We're going to cause a bit of a traffic jam," the caption says.

"But sometimes, traffic is worth the wait. This was yesterday's mission: helping 30 bulls navigate a high-speed railway and highway crossing to get back to safety."

The clip highlights the organization's rescue work in Kenya, where orphaned elephants are cared for and protected. In the video, the young animals move as a group while nearby humans give them the space and time they need to cross safely.

"Working with Kenya Wildlife Service teams on the ground, the SWT helicopter hovered overhead until the bulls formed a single group. Then, Hamish slowly shepherded the group through the railway underpass and towards the Mombasa Highway. KWS held up all motor traffic, giving the elephants clear passage across the road," the caption explained further.

Altogether, they said it took three hours and two traffic crossings to move the bulls to safety.

"Wow, that operation takes the concept of directing traffic to a whole other level!" one commenter wrote. "So many moving parts working in concert over the space of hours to first reunite into a tight group and then guide these bulls to protected land is nothing short of amazing."

Why does it matter?

Roads can be dangerous for wild animals, especially in places where habitat overlaps with tourism, conservation efforts, or expanding development.

As the video's caption explained, "Operations like this help prevent human-wildlife conflict — part of our ongoing work with the Kenya Wildlife Service to protect elephants and the communities who live alongside them."

Elephants are highly social animals that rely on group movement and learned behavior. Seeing young, rescued elephants cross in an orderly cluster shows both their vulnerability and their intelligence — and why safe passage matters so much.

What's being done?

Rescuing orphaned elephants in Kenya is part of Sheldrick Wildlife Trust's work. This video is just one of many examples of their efforts to keep the animals safe and release them back into the wild when possible.

One commenter wrote, "Thank you so much for all the work that you do to help preserve and protect them and to give them a chance of life when human beings have little regard for them."

"Just wonderful, a team of humans working together to protect these beautiful beings," another added.

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