Young elephant gets stuck in railway barricades, then a 4-hour rescue cuts him free

"It is likely that the young tusker had come in search of food."

A young elephant in southern India survived a frightening ordeal after becoming wedged in a railway barricade, triggering a swift rescue effort that brought together villagers, forest officials, and veterinarians.

What happened?

According to the Deccan Herald, on one morning in early July, local residents near Kanakapura alerted authorities to an elephant that was trapped between two railway barricades.

When N H Jagannath, the Deputy Conservator of Forests in the Vauvery Wildlife Sanctuary, arrived at the site with staff and veterinarians Dr Kiran and Dr Girish, they reportedly found an exhausted male elephant believed to be about 22 years old.

🐘Dramatic Elephant Rescue in Bengaluru



A wild tusker got stuck in an iron barricade while trying to re-enter the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary near Kanakapura. After a challenging 5-hour operation involving tranquilisation and cutting through the barricade, forest officials… pic.twitter.com/oVYVEGUM8Z — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 1, 2026

While the animal had no visible injuries, it was clear that it was trapped between the barriers.

To get the animal out safely, rescuers first tranquilized the tusker and then used a gas cutter to remove the railway barricade, the Deccan Herald reported.

One official pointed to the likely reason the animal entered the area, saying, "It is likely that the young tusker had come in search of food."

After the animal was freed, officials moved it into a protected area.

Why does it matter?

Human-made barriers can pose serious risks for wildlife moving through landscapes shared with people. When a large animal becomes trapped in fencing or barricades, it can face intense stress, dehydration, injury, or worse if help does not arrive in time.

The danger also extends to nearby residents. An exhausted or frightened elephant in a village area can create a tense and potentially hazardous situation for everyone involved, especially when people are close by and trying to help.

Wild animals often move in search of food and water, and when habitat overlaps with roads, barricades, and other infrastructure, those movements can put them directly in harm's way.

Luckily, in this case, wildlife officials were able to free the animal without putting it, or any people, in harm's way.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.