Nanny elephants pull branches down for orphan calf rescued from septic tank at Kenya nursery

"Being a young elephant is really a benevolent game of giving and taking."

At Nairobi's elephant nursery, a rescued orphaned calf named Zuri is learning two lessons at once: how to eat from the highest branches and how quickly an older herd mate might swoop in for the best bites. The moment offers a glimpse of herd life just two months after Zuri was pulled from a septic tank in a nighttime rescue.

What happened?

According to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), Zuri is still too small to get to the highest branches by herself, so nanny elephant Muridjo pulls them down within reach. Shown in a video shared on Instagram, Zuri happily eats the falling greens until another senior nanny, Mzinga, wanders over and casually joins the meal.

In its post, the wildlife rescue organization described the nursery dynamic this way: "The oldest pluck branches for the smallest, while everyone happily picks the tastiest branches from each other's mouths — all bets are off in that department!"

Just two months earlier, the trust said, Zuri had been pulled from a septic tank during a nighttime rescue. She is now in the nursery, where older nannies are feeding her instead of her fighting to survive.

One commenter summed it up simply: "Bigger kids looking after littler kids. Ellies are the best!"

Why does it matter?

Recovery for orphaned wildlife is not only about medical care. It is also about social bonds, routine, and feeling secure enough to take part in normal herd behavior.

For Zuri, being surrounded by older elephants such as Muridjo and Mzinga suggests she is settling into nursery life. Even Mzinga's food theft reads less like conflict and more like the give-and-take inside a functioning group. Young elephants rely heavily on social learning.

Wild animals can be badly injured or killed when they encounter human-made hazards. Zuri's septic tank ordeal could have ended very differently.

What's being done?

Zuri is now being cared for at the trust's Nairobi nursery, where orphaned elephants receive hands-on support while also building relationships with other calves and older herd members. In this case, the elephants themselves are part of the healing process.

The exchange between Muridjo and Mzinga offers a glimpse of how nursery herds help younger orphans adapt. The trust described Mzinga as "even more adept at scaling great heights to find the best branches," making the snack a small example of both cooperation and hierarchy.

That kind of support helps sustain the food, shelter, veterinary care, and round-the-clock attention animals like Zuri need after traumatic rescues.

"Such wonderful caring and generous souls," one commenter wrote. The trust put it even more directly: "Being a young elephant is really a benevolent game of giving and taking."

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