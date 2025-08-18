Homeowner in distress after struggling to remove problematic growth in yard: 'Has no effect'

"You may have to get some more serious equipment."

A frustrated homeowner took to r/landscaping for some much-needed advice.

"My trimmer won't cut all of this weed cluster down," the OP said, including several photos of ornamental fountain grass. "I can cut most of these weed clusters down but the trimmer has no effect on the very bottom. … What will cut them down?"

Some commenters were confused. They insisted that the plants were not weeds and suggested that they sell them after digging them up.

The OP cared less about what the plants were and more about the problems they caused. "It's clogging up my storm drainage ditches and also the county wants it cut down for fire prevention," they said in a response.

Native to North Africa, fountain grass is an invasive species in the United States. According to the University of California, Riverside's Department of Entomology, fountain grass is categorized as a noxious weed in Hawai'i, and has been listed as a moderate threat by the California Invasive Plant Council.

In a world where wildfires are becoming increasingly intense, the flammability of fountain grass poses a significant risk. They help fires spread over greater distances, putting that many more people at risk. Post-wildfire, fountain grasses will grow rapidly across affected areas, preventing the ecosystem from restoring itself, per UC Riverside.

While it may look pretty, the consequences just aren't worth it. Such is the case with many other invasive plants. Cala lilies, for example, are widely sold throughout California but actually devastate the landscape.

Other commenters were quick to support the OP. "This stuff sucks — it's invasive," one said. "You will unfortunately have to dig it up after a rainy day. You may have to get some more serious equipment." They then advised replacing it with native grasses.

If you've recently uprooted invasive plants, replacing them with native ones is a great step forward. Rewilding your yard not only benefits the environment but is also easier on your wallet. Since they're accustomed to their ecosystem, native plants require less water and don't need to be treated. Just let them do their thing. Your local pollinators will thank you.

As one user put it, "Nothing wrong with getting rid of an invasive plant."

