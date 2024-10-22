Officials open investigation after hiker destroys wildlife refuge: 'What is wrong with people?'

"The potential penalties for someone convicted can include a fine or time in jail."

Leaving your mark on the world should never involve vandalism and destroying public lands.

The Oregon Coast National Wildlife Refuges shared a disheartening photo of the names "Luke" and "Niko" prominently carved into sandstone rock.

According to the government agency, the vandalism was discovered in the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge between the cities of Gold Beach and Brookings, Oregon.

"Vandalism of public lands and natural resources is illegal under federal law," the agency wrote. "The potential penalties for someone convicted can include a fine or time in jail."

People who exploit the natural world ruin others' outdoor experiences and harm native habitats. As inhabitants of this planet, we are responsible for protecting and conserving it — not abusing it for the senseless purpose of etching names where they don't belong.

Unfortunately, this troubling trend is common well beyond the Oregon Coast and occurs at trails, parks, and campsites worldwide.

Papers left along hiking trails, trash discarded in campgrounds, and plastic strewn about on beaches are frustrating responsible travelers everywhere they go.

Beyond the ugly aesthetics of rock vandalism and litter, these human behaviors have long-term consequences on ecosystems and plant and animal life. They also waste park ranger and volunteer resources for burdensome cleanup tasks when their days could be better spent on conservation and environmental education work.

Facebook users were outraged by the Oregon rock carvings and baffled by why anyone would do such a thing.

"What is wrong with people?!" one Facebooker asked. "Like seriously! What could possibly go through someone's mind to think this would be OK?"

Another user commented on the post, "It's just common sense to not do this."

"Hope you find them so they will learn," someone else wrote.

Anyone with information about the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge vandalism is encouraged to email oregoncoast@fws.gov.

