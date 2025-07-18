Officials pass sweeping new law targeting 'growing threat' wreaking havoc on waterways: 'They're nearly impossible to eradicate'

A new law in Oregon is making waves — in the best possible way. In an effort to protect its delicate ecosystems and cherished waterways, the state is expanding its boat permit requirements and increasing inspection funding to combat invasive mussels, a "serious and growing threat" that's notoriously tough to eliminate.

Signed by Gov. Tina Kotek in June, House Bill 2982 will go into effect Jan. 1. It updates Oregon's boating rules to require permits for all types of boats — including kayaks, rafts, and even two inner tubes tied together — and raises the annual fee.

For motorized boats, the surcharge jumps from $5 to $8; for nonmotorized vessels, the Waterway Access Permit rises from $17 to $20. These fees will directly fund additional boat inspections and new access points for nonmotorized users.

But why the change?

It's all about stopping aquatic hitchhikers such as quagga, zebra, and golden mussels — small but mighty invaders that can clog everything from boat motors to municipal water systems. Once introduced, they wreak havoc on food webs, especially for native fish including salmon.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will use much of the new funding to ramp up boat inspection stations across the state, a proven frontline defense against mussel spread. As state Marine Board spokeswoman Ashley Massey put it, "If aquatic invasive species gain a foothold in our waterways, they're nearly impossible to eradicate and would have an enormous economic impact on hydropower, irrigation, and recreation — ultimately impacting everyone in the state."

And the best part?

This new law is proactive, not reactive. By requiring permits and inspections before invasive species take over, Oregon is buying time, saving money, and preserving water access for future generations.

This isn't just good news for the Beaver State. It sets a precedent that other states could follow to keep their waterways healthy. And for boaters, paddlers, and nature lovers, it's a small price to pay for the peace of mind that comes with protecting the places we all love to explore.

"A broader resource base and support from the diversity of waterway users is needed if we hope to prevent the enormous impacts experienced by other regions," Rep. Ken Helm, who sponsored the bill, said.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.