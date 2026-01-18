Influencer sparks backlash with shocking animal prank: 'Please don't do anything like this again'

"I really like you dude, but this is making me change my mind."

YouTube and Instagram influencer RossCreations may be in trouble with the law after his "Opossum Launcher" prank sparked outrage.

As detailed by Dexerto, viewers are accusing Charles Ross, who posts content under the name RossCreations, of taking things a step too far after he shared footage on Instagram of himself luring an opossum into a trap and launching the creature into the air.

While the opossum walked away seemingly uninjured after landing hard on the ground, Ross apparently believed that things could go differently.

"It just walks away," he captioned the video. "W."

Ross's pranks typically spark laughter, but viewers were anything but amused.

"I really like you dude, but this is making me change my mind," one commenter wrote, per Dexerto. "Please don't do anything like this again."

"I love your content, but please don't hurt animals," another said.

An oft-misunderstood creature because they can carry parasites, opossums — also sometimes referred to as possums — are the "unsung heroes" in the fight against tick-borne diseases, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

Just one opossum can kill 5,000 ticks each season. They also help control populations of venomous reptiles, such as copperheads and rattlesnakes, and they're known to chow down on other troublesome species, like mosquitoes.

Their role may be more important than ever as warmer winters and rising global temperatures are allowing ticks and other disease-spreading pests to expand their ranges and live longer.

Numerous Instagram users believed Ross may have violated Florida Statute 828.12, which outlines actions that consist of cruelty to animals, including unnecessary torment.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office told TMZ that multiple people have called in to complain about Ross's video. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission added that it takes "wildlife violations seriously" and is working with the Sheriff's Office on an investigation.

"Bro this ain't it," a third commenter stated, per Dexerto.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.