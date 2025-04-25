'Old Ladies' group goes viral for unconventional community project: 'We've got something terrific'

"This is one of the last true adventures that you can have."

A group of women in Massachusetts is proving you're never too old to reimagine how you want to show up in the world — and they're bringing joy to each step of the journey.

As detailed by Nice News, the self-proclaimed Old Ladies Against Underwater Garbage are swimming their way through ponds in Cape Cod to remove trash, protecting the fragile ecosystems home to diverse plant and animal species.

The ponds also provide recreation opportunities for residents and tourists. The cleaner the pond and its beach, the higher its draw, according to the Cape Cod Commission, which estimates up to 1.7 million visitors flock to the region's ponds and lakes each year.

Susan Baur, the 85-year-old founder of OLAUG, told Nice News that she began diving for pond trash with her group's initial members back in 2018. However, interest soared during the COVID-19 pandemic, as others were inspired to take action when outdoor gatherings became the sole opportunity to socialize.

Today, OLAUG has 30 members between the ages of 64 and 85 who await their turn to be one of the 12 swimmers to embark on a trash haul in one of the region's nearly 1,000 ponds.

"When I realized that it wasn't about the garbage, it's about that we have discovered a way of repairing the planet, not based on guilt, not based on common sense, not based on fear, but based on joy, [I thought,] 'Hell, we've got something terrific,'" the retired psychologist shared.

Each member of the crew has a different role. One swimmer assumes responsibility as a wildlife lookout, warning trash collectors away from aquatic creatures such as snapping turtles and directing them toward litter. The other swimmers, outfitted in snorkeling gear, offload their collected waste to an accompanying canoer or kayaker.

The women have discovered everything from golf balls to cellphones to old tires to fishing lines to bricks to a toilet. After photographer Stan Grossfeld captured an image of the team's triumphant toilet removal for the Boston Globe, OLAUG's efforts went viral.

The group has also received buzz on local TV station coverage and in various publications, as well as recently making an appearance on the Drew Barrymore Show. This year, the Explorers Club honored Baur as one of its 50 visionaries "doing remarkable work to promote science and exploration" while remaining "under the radar and out of the limelight."

"I realized our appeal came not just from removing trash, inspiring older women, and reenergizing pond associations, but — most importantly — from showing people how joyous it is to align yourself with the natural world," Baur said in her statement for the Explorers Club.

"If you walk into a park, it may be beautiful, but it's not wild. You know what you're going to see. … Not in a pond. This is one of the last true adventures that you can have," she told Nice News.

