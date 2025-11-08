Hiker makes upsetting discovery while walking along riverbank in national forest: 'Probably five more downstream'

A hiker took to Reddit to share some irritating trash that they found along a riverbank in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest in Washington.

Posted in r/MildlyInfuriating, the photos show two plastic Starbucks beverage cups that the litterbug left behind.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Their labels show that "Kristin" had ordered seven beverages. The two found cups were venti vanilla bean caramel frappuccinos with six strawberry inclusions. The litterer's order had 13 items total.

"Only two of seven," one commenter pointed out. "Probably five more downstream."

Littering is poor practice in general. But it can be especially damaging in natural areas such as this riverbank in a protected preserve.

Carelessly cast-aside trash can block the flow of water, inhibit plant growth, or entrap or injure wildlife. If animals ingest it, it could cause digestive issues or even death.

Plastic litter does not completely break down. It instead degrades into tiny microplastics that are nearly impossible to clean up. They can contaminate the water in their particle form and release harmful chemicals into the air and soil.

Environmental and climate awareness begins with a respect for nature, and littering shows a blatant disregard for it. Increased interactions with wildlife should lead to a greater understanding of nature and respect and protection for natural spaces.

"Pack it in, pack it out" is a common phrase used by hikers and campers. It reminds people that whatever they bring into nature, they should take with them when they leave. This includes trash.

Unless staying at a designated campground or nature preserve with trash cans to encourage proper waste disposal, it is generally expected that an individual takes their trash with them rather than depositing it on the ground.

Unfortunately, Kristin missed this message.

Commenters on the Reddit thread were dismayed and frustrated.

"Guarantee moments before she tossed it in the riverbank she posted a picture on insta with her drinking it with a metal straw talking about how much she cares for the environment," a commenter noted.

Another concerned commenter said that every time they hike they "bring a bag and pick up other peoples trash … It's sad."

One Redditor simply said, "Do better."

