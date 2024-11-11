Hiker shares upsetting discovery at waterfall deep in National Park: 'I was disgusted to see this'

"I had to do something about it."

While enjoying a stroll through the vibrant Sequoia National Park, environmental educator Marcus Bridgewater (@gardenmarcus) was distracted by something glinting in the sun. Moving closer, he realized it was an abandoned plastic water bottle bobbing in the pool at the base of a waterfall.

"I was disgusted to see this at Sequoia National Park," he wrote in a video documenting the moment. "So I had to do something about it."

He then wades into the pool and scoops out the water bottle. Standing on the banks with it, he says: "Let's make sure we don't litter. Nature is beautiful, and it's because of our convenience that we're trashing where we live. We can do better."

In his caption, he concluded: "Let's respect our planet and not leave trash outside of trash cans."

Many commenters echoed his sentiments. "We can and must do better," one said.

Another agreed, saying: "This is exactly why I carry a trash bag in my hiking bag…to pick up trash."

Unfortunately, no matter how many thoughtful people pick up and carry out trash, others will always opt to leave it instead.

Whether it's beer cans, food wrappers, party decorations, or even tires, people seem to find no shortage of garbage to dump in pristine natural areas. As it sits in those areas, it leaches chemicals and microplastics into the surrounding soil and waterways.

It's gotten so bad in some parts of the country that one person in southern California lamented: "It saddens me to go out in nature in [SoCal,] it's trashed and defiled with graffiti."

And while many perpetrators are never caught, those who are identified while illegally dumping trash or vandalizing protected natural areas often face hefty fines or even jail time.

Instead, one person urged: "Leave it better than you find it. We only have one earth."

