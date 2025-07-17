Business owner stunned after spotting unusual trespasser on security camera: 'I was pretty excited about it'

One Ohio resident gave a wholesome recollection of a majestic black bear spotted on their security camera.

When animals considered nerve-racking by the general public, such as opossums, skunks, or bears, are spotted, homeowners typically become fearful. On the contrary, Dan Ingles, a wildlife operations manager at America's Wildlife Control, considers these "nuisance animals" his livelihood.

"I'm a nature lover," Ingles told Dayton 24/7 Now. "Just seeing it, nature just sort of work its way back up in this area of Ohio, I was pretty excited about."

In the state, black bears have been eradicated by hunting and deforestation since the mid-1800s. Estimates place only 50 to 100 black bears left in Ohio, despite them being native to the state. Their nearly non-existent population means an altered ecosystem that impacts all forms of life from fish to humans. Black bears are considered a keystone species in the area; thus, they are vital for dispersing seeds, regulating prey populations, and maintaining the overall ecological balance.

Natural and intentional recolonization has been underway in the state. WLWT5 News reported that "over the past few decades, black bears have been naturally recolonizing from healthy populations in bordering areas." The natural recolonization in Ohio likely comes from young bears from Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Experts explain that in order to bolster the already growing population, understanding how to stay safe around bears is essential. This ensures that humans and bears can co-exist, rebalancing their once prominent population, and with it, the ecosystem.

Bear-proofing backyards, keeping pet food indoors, and cleaning up food from outside are all simple ways to ensure bears can prosper.

Local officials also encourage any bear sightings to be reported to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, so that researchers can continue monitoring the bear populations.

If you see a bear sighting on your security camera, it's welcome to act the same as Ingles — excited to see nature being revitalized.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.