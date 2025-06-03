Scientists make surprising discovery in waters below offshore wind farms: 'We're trying to understand'

The ban has the added benefit of leaving sea floor ecosystems undisturbed and ripe for natural predation.

New research indicates that offshore wind farms may be a suitable habitat for ocean wildlife, according to a study published by Phys.org.

Seawater samples collected by scientists from Wageningen University & Research near four wind farms in the Dutch North Sea showed signs of multiple shark and ray species: thornback rays, basking sharks, spotted rays, starry smooth-hounds, and blonde rays.

A contributing factor to the abundance of fauna at wind farms may be the local ban on trawling. These are in place because trawling would damage undersea cables connected to the wind farms. The ban has the added benefit of leaving sea floor ecosystems undisturbed and ripe for natural predation.

Researchers were particularly excited by being able to gauge animal populations solely through DNA traces found in the water. This eliminated the need to spot live specimens or engage in more invasive tracking.

As a part of a larger project, the group is continuing to study the effects of undersea power cables on wildlife and whether their electromagnetic fields affect animal navigation skills.

Wind power is a key energy source for a more sustainable future. It can help displace reliance on coal and gas power, which produce significant atmospheric pollution.

That pollution can heat and acidify oceans, causing damage to ecosystems, and can accelerate the melting of polar ice caps, which raises sea levels. The extra heat in the atmosphere also exacerbates destructive weather patterns.

Being able to support biodiversity alongside green energy is a great bonus.

A major project in the U.S. aims to similarly protect animal habitat and provide space for large-scale wind power. However, the researchers were highly tentative about whether their work proved anything conclusive about wildlife at wind farms.

"We're trying to understand whether these animals are actually using the wind farms as habitat, or whether they're being displaced by them," said lead author Annemiek Hermans.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



