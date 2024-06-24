Diver makes sad discovery inside plastic jug found floating in ocean: 'I'm so glad you guys looked in there'

"Always check for life when you're pulling out marine debris."

A diver and conservationist shared a disheartening video of wildlife trapped in ocean waste, but there was a happy ending.

Mermaid.kayleigh (@mermaid.kayleigh) detailed saving a small fish stuck in a white plastic jug. The creator said the fish swam inside when it was small and couldn't escape because it had grown too big. Someone cut along the seam of the container to create a larger opening than the spout and dumped out the water and fish.

"Always check for life when you're pulling out marine debris," Kayleigh said.

"Wow," a TikToker commented. "I'm so glad you guys looked in there!!"

Ocean cleanup efforts are important, as wildlife is often found in the garbage that pollutes our waters. Fishing equipment is particularly dangerous, entrapping, snagging, and otherwise entangling seals, dolphins, and turtles, among other creatures.

Toys and even tires can strangle or snare animals.

As this video showed, a major part of the problem is plastic trash, which can end up in the ocean if it doesn't reach a landfill.

In the first few decades of plastic production, the resulting refuse was manageable, according to the U.N. Environment Programme. But production has since soared, especially since 2000.

Humans now produce 440 million tons of plastic trash per year, and that is projected to nearly triple to 1,200 million tons by 2050.

Hence the need to curb our consumption by supporting plastic-free brands, ditching plastic grocery bags, and opting for reusable water bottles. Sometimes such efforts seem small, but they do add up. Bigger initiatives are great too, including voting for candidates who will take climate action and getting involved in local environmental issues.

At the end of the video, someone tossed the top of a pineapple into the water, and more than half a dozen fish zoomed up to it.

In response to a commenter who asked for an explanation, Kayleigh wrote, "It's natural, provides shelter, & we have it onboard for our guests."

"These animals find safety in floating debris," someone else said. "Something like large plant matter is natural."

