Diver captures stunning video of massive fish rarely seen near surface — here's why it's so important

A diver spotted an ocean sunfish in a marine sanctuary in the Philippines, signaling that the area is recovering.

SunStar reported in late September that the fish, locally called Mola-mola, was spotted by a photographer and diver in the Talima Marine Sanctuary. The diver took a phenomenal video of the fish slowly moving through the water, which was then posted to SunStar's Facebook page.

An ocean sunfish (Mola mola), the world's heaviest bony fish, was spotted in the waters of Talima Mactan Sanctuary off Olango Island on Friday, September 19, 2025 — a rare sighting, as the species typically dwells in the deep sea. Recognized for its massive, flattened body and large fins, this gentle giant can grow up to 3.3 meters long and weigh as much as 2,300 kilograms. Ocean sunfish inhabit tropical and temperate waters around the world, feeding mainly on jellyfish and other gelatinous organisms. The diving enthusiast who captured the sighting said he had previously encountered the species during his dives, along with other marine spectacles such as the sardine run and whale shark sightings in the Mactan Channel. | via DPC/SunStar Cebu 🎥IG: @dindinselma Posted by SunStar Davao on Monday 22 September 2025

This species is rarely seen near the water's surface, so the special sighting indicates the sanctuary is recovering from years of illegal fishing. Ocean sunfish are considered the world's heaviest bony fish and consume a variety of animals, but mainly jellyfish.

They help control jellyfish populations and other fish populations, keeping the coastal ecosystems balanced. The sunfish also serve as a food source for apex predators and other large animals, like sharks, killer whales, and sea lions.

According to SunStar, this is one of 10 sanctuaries near Lapu-Lapu City in the Philippines. These areas are now protected from illegal fishing, and many marine species, including turtles and whale sharks, are returning to the coral reefs.

Coral reefs are crucial to a healthy planet, as they provide habitats for countless species and support other ecosystems, like seagrass beds. The reefs need biodiversity to thrive. Seeing all these species return shows that the recovery efforts are working.

Humans also rely on the reefs. The habitats help develop new medicines, support tourist economies, and mitigate storms around seaside cities. The ocean sunfish sighting is a positive sign for the marine wildlife, coastal communities, and the planet.

It's a brilliant example of conservation efforts helping restore a region that was suffering. Recording these successes, as this diver did, helps researchers and officials understand the impact of conservation and make informed decisions.

City Agriculture and Fishery Office Agrifishery technician Edwin "Kyang" Leung told SunStar: "Once the marine habitat is restored, especially the coral reefs, it's only natural to see sightings of fish like these."

Trail cameras and wildlife photography can help save species and direct conservation efforts. So if you see an awe-inspiring animal like this, consider snapping a photo — from a responsible and respectful distance.

