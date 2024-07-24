Diver shares harsh reality from beaches all over the world: 'A peek under the surface reveals an entirely different truth'

A diver visiting Spain showcased the harsh reality of what's becoming of our oceans, and it's quite a different story than the usual stunning photography suggests.

Sustainability enthusiast Maggie Seida (@maggieseastheday) posted a video to take her followers snorkeling with her in the Canary Islands.

#ocean #oceanpollution #marinebiology #marineconservation ♬ original sound - Maggie Seida @maggieseastheday More plastic than fish. From the beach, the sparkling blue water looks perfect. A peak under the surface reveals an entirely different truth. The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by weight. The stats are overwhelming and the politics are not in our favor. But we are at the best moment we ever will be to take action. It will not get better than today. Frankly, this is depressing and the messaging is stale. But for our planet, our health, and our future, we must stay active and involved. I'll be here, will you? #WorldOceanDay2024

Shocking underwater footage showed seawater full of trash and debris, including plastic six-pack rings and wrappers.

"I feel disgusting," she said in the video after resurfacing. She wrote in her caption, "More plastic than fish. From the beach, the sparkling blue water looks perfect. A peek under the surface reveals an entirely different truth."

The video is disheartening and depressing. Beaches are becoming full of pollution.

Maggie also wrote, "The World Economic Forum predicts that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish by weight. … It will not get better than today."

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Single-use plastic is becoming a real problem. When it's thrown away, it takes years to decompose, turning into microplastics, which are found in every corner of the Earth, from our oceans and our bodies, to the coffee we drink and the air we breathe.

Americans spend an average of $260 a year on disposable water bottles. Investing in a reusable water bottle will save money and help cool our warming planet. You can avoid other single-use plastics with reusable grocery bags, rethinking your coffee habits, and bringing your own to-go containers to restaurants.

Less than 9% of plastic is recycled in the United States, according to the California governor's office. California has passed the Plastic Pollution Prevention and Packaging Producer Responsibility Act, which will require producers to sell 25% less single-use plastic packaging and food service ware in the state, all of which must be recyclable or compostable by 2032. Hopefully, other states will follow suit.

The underwater footage accumulated more than 2,800 comments.

"It's literally everywhere. Went to Sri Lanka then Bali and currently in Thailand. Haven't seen clean water or clean beach yet," a TikToker wrote glumly.

"Snorkeling businesses should offer free passes for picking bags of trash while in the water. That would be awesome," one comment suggested.

"That is so incredibly sad. We need to save our Mother," another wrote.

Indeed, we do.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.