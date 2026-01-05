Gardener shares breathtaking footage of project on family property: 'This is what I want to see'

"This is the dream right here."

A gardener shared footage of an oak savanna restoration project on their family's land, a space that was once a cattle pasture, now transformed into a thriving native ecosystem.

The video was posted to Reddit's r/NativePlantGardening community and captures a sprawling field of wildflowers and other native plants. Several monarch butterflies were stopping to feed among the blooms, while the gardener's dog happily roamed the open landscape, a testament to how nature and daily life can coexist.

"This is my own space," the gardener wrote in a comment, noting that the land has been carefully restored over three years and that they're already eagerly awaiting spring. Next on their agenda: seeding native grasses to further strengthen the ecosystem.

"This is what I want to see along every Midwest highway," one commenter wrote. "Stop spending millions mowing ditches and start planting natives!"

"This is the dream right here. Congrats on the good work OP," another person said.

Projects like this highlight the powerful benefits of rewilding yards and replacing traditional turf lawns with native plants. Native species are adapted to local soil and climate, which means they require less watering, fertilizer, and maintenance. Over time, that can translate into lower water bills, fewer landscaping costs, and typically no need for herbicides.

Native plants also provide essential food and habitat for pollinators like bees and butterflies, including monarchs. Pollinators play a critical role in protecting the human food supply, as they help fertilize crops responsible for a significant portion of what we eat. Supporting them at the yard level can ripple outward, contributing to healthier regional ecosystems and more resilient farm systems.

Rewilded yards also improve soil health and help store carbon, making them a meaningful tool in helping the environment. What was once a cattle pasture is now a living landscape that supports biodiversity, saves resources, and brings joy to people, wildlife, and your pets.

Projects like this can also reconnect people to their land. Watching native landscapes recover season by season offers a sense of pride and partnership with nature that traditional lawns rarely provide.

