Researchers stunned by remnants of ancient civilization discovered in melting ice: 'This is the first'

"The discovery opens up completely new interpretations and understandings."

Rising temperatures around the globe have already been linked to many negative impacts, including sea-level rise and an increase in severe weather. Now, researchers say the changing climate is a key factor in uncovering jaw-dropping artifacts from over 1,000 years ago.

What's happening?

As Live Science reported, archaeologists in Norway discovered a 1,500-year-old reindeer trap made of hundreds of wooden logs. The ancient structure was revealed by melting ice in the Aurlandsfjellet mountains.

Alongside the trap, the researchers found other artifacts, including reindeer antlers, iron spearheads, and wooden arrows. The discovery has provided new insights into ancient hunting practices in the region.

"This is the first time a mass-capture facility made of wood has been revealed from the ice in Norway, and the facility is probably also unique in a European context," according to a Vestland County Municipality news release.

Archaeologist Øystein Skår added: "This finding makes us certain that the facility was used for mass hunting. All antlers have markings, which gives us deeper insight into the hunting activity itself."

Why is the discovery of ancient artifacts in Norway important?

According to Skår, cold temperatures meant the tool stayed covered in snow year-round. And based on how well-preserved the antlers were, this ice encasement process happened quickly following its use by ancient Norwegians.

Over time, it was buried in even more ice and snow, securing the device in an icy tomb for centuries. However, because of rising global temperatures and steadily melting ice, these artifacts have now seen the light of day for the first time in 1,500 years.

Ice and snow each have a high albedo, meaning they are highly reflective. Their surfaces are able to bounce sunlight and heat back into space, helping to cool the planet. But as heat-trapping pollution continues to fill the atmosphere and raise temperatures, ice and snow are melting at rapid paces, diminishing their abilities to absorb solar energy and heat. This creates a feedback loop that accelerates the warming.

What's being done about rising global temperatures?

Researchers are attempting to uncover as much information from this ancient Norwegian civilization as possible.

"The discovery opens up completely new interpretations and understandings of how these facilities functioned in practice. It also provides insight into the significance of reindeer hunting in a larger societal context in the early Iron Age," said Leif Inge Åstveit, an archaeologist at the University Museum of Bergen, per the Norwegian Broadcasting Corp.

However, the discovery has also highlighted the growing concern of rapidly melting ice in the Arctic and beyond as well as the impact it has on the planet. Without action, other undiscovered sites could be lost because of rapidly changing conditions.

To mitigate rising global temperatures, governments and organizations are pushing to cut down on planet-heating carbon pollution. This is being done by enacting net-zero initiatives and promoting the widespread adoption of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar.

