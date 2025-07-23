Park ranger captures rare video of elusive nocturnal creature: 'Amazing footage'

A ranger in an Australian national park happened upon an elusive species of wombat. The delightful images of the northern hairy-nosed wombat caused quite a stir when they were posted on Instagram, with the caption saying, "Ranger Sam captured this amazing footage."

According to Outdoors, the northern hairy-nosed wombat is the largest of the three wombat species residing in Australia. It's also the rarest, with only around 400 left in the wild. The Australian Wildlife Conservancy notes that northern hairy-nosed wombats are present in only two locations in Queensland.

Epping Forest National Park, where the sighting took place, is the larger of the two populations. Habitat destruction, overhunting, and predation by dingoes and other wild dogs brought the wombat to the brink of extinction. At one point, just 35 remained, but conservation efforts have helped those numbers recover.

Sightings, whether in person or captured using tools such as trail cameras, help experts monitor endangered species and the progress of rehabilitation efforts. Keeping all species thriving helps maintain ecosystems and our food supply.

The northern hairy-nosed wombat is the world's largest burrowing marsupial, tipping the scales at around 75 pounds. It's also a nocturnal creature, so seeing one during the day is an incredibly rare treat.

Hairy-nosed wombats make up for their poor eyesight with a keen sense of smell. Like their more numerous cousins, they play a helpful role in the ecosystem as eco-engineers. Their burrows aerate the soil and provide shelter for other creatures, helping mitigate the impact of wildfires. As One Earth notes, they're territorial creatures that mark their turf in a very unique way: with cube-shaped droppings.

The sighting of an elusive species offers hope and serves as a reminder that local conservation efforts can yield remarkable results.

Another positive step that can be taken is rewilding your yard to create a welcoming habitat for native fauna. While some critters may leave evidence of their visits, it probably won't be cube-shaped. Sorry.

The Instagram post's caption went for maximum whimsy by presenting it as a diary of the wombat's day, primarily sleeping. One commenter got into the spirit by suggesting an addendum: "You forgot 'poop cubes.'"

Another took a moment to offer heartfelt support, saying, "Thanks for sharing and all who are working to save Qld's most endangered mammal."

