Experts thrilled after trail cameras capture heartwarming scene in world's largest reserve: 'This is fantastic news'

Trail cameras like these have become essential tools in modern conservation.

by Matthew Marini
Motion-activated cameras in Northeast China's Tiger and Leopard National Park just captured stunning footage of an Amur tigress and her five cubs.

Photo Credit: YouTube

A quiet stretch of dirt road in northeast China has become the setting for some unexpected, but joyful, news.

In November 2025, trail cameras inside the world's largest tiger reserve captured an Amur tigress strolling along with her five cubs in tow, reported Mongabay. The footage, released in early January 2026, stunned experts and offered powerful evidence that years of conservation work are paying off.

The video was recorded in Northeast China Tiger and Leopard National Park, a massive protected area spanning more than 14,000 square kilometers (5,400 square miles). And what captured this footage? Camera traps — motion-activated trail cameras used by scientists to monitor wildlife without human disturbance. 

The footage shows the adult tigress calmly leading her cubs down a forest road. Four cubs follow closely behind, while a fifth briefly lags to investigate the surroundings before scampering to catch up.

What makes this moment so special is its rarity. Tigers typically give birth to one to four cubs, making a litter of five highly unusual and the first of its kind ever documented in China.

Scientists estimate the mother is about nine years old and the cubs are six to eight months old, which is a promising sign for a species that once teetered on the edge of extinction in the region.

Trail cameras like these have become essential tools in modern conservation. They allow experts to gauge population health, confirm breeding success, and track how animals are using protected habitats.

In cases like this, they also provide concrete proof that habitat protection, anti-poaching efforts, and community-based management strategies are working as intended.

Those strategies matter not just for wildlife, but for people too. As top predators, tigers keep prey populations in check, helping forests and ecosystems stay healthy and balanced.

Conservation groups say the footage is a milestone worth celebrating, but there is still work to be done.

"This is fantastic news, and a clear indication that tiger conservation in China is working," Jon Slaght of the Wildlife Conservation Society told Mongabay. 

WWF-China's Zhou Fei echoed that optimism, saying the video reflects that "China's conservation actions have been effective."

