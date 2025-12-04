Homeowner sparks outrage with photo of neighbor's unbelievable pets: 'That fence will not stop them'

"Had to jump through a lot of legal loopholes to get them."

A Texas homeowner took to Reddit to share a bizarre sight: three rhinos roaming around in their neighbor's yard. The surreal image sparked a flood of comments, with users questioning how — and why — these imperiled animals were living on a privately owned property spanning several hundred acres.

"I live in rural North Texas. My neighbors have pet rhinos," the original poster wrote in the title of the post, which quickly drew hundreds of comments and debates over the animals' purpose and future.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, the rhinos stand behind a tall fence that many commenters felt looked far too flimsy for the animals' large size.

Speculation grew about why someone wanted pet rhinos in the first place. While the exact purpose is unclear, the OP indicated in a comment that there may have been a conservation component to keeping the rhinos there but also that the landowner "had to jump through a lot of legal loopholes to get them." They noted that the owner employed two veterinarians whose sole responsibility was caring for the three rhinos.

Some commenters assumed the animals might be tied to hunting. One user wrote, "They are probably breeding them and [selling] the offspring to big game hunting ranches, which are all over Texas." If they are endangered species (as the U.S. considers most rhino species), hunting or harming them is illegal under federal law.

Regardless of the owner's intent, the situation highlights how wealthy individuals can acquire exotic species with relative ease in states with loose regulations. Even if the owner has legally obtained the rhinos and provides veterinary care, the setup raises major ethical, ecological, and safety concerns.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Because rhinos are classified as vulnerable to critically endangered species (depending on the variety), conservation efforts to protect them are extra crucial. Private ownership can undermine these efforts when it occurs outside of accredited programs, professional oversight, or regulated breeding initiatives.

Experts emphasize that endangered wildlife is safest — and most impactful for conservation — when managed by sanctuaries, reserves, or organizations trained to protect species at risk.

In a state like Texas, where big game hunting is common, it's concerning not to have clarity on the owner's long-term plans. "I'm not sure if they intend to sell/donate the offspring to reserves or zoos," the OP wrote.

Furthermore, exotic animals have long been tied to wealth and even today are seen as trendy and used as status symbols. These reasons for owning exotic animals are unnecessary, especially when status can be expressed in countless other ways.

One comment on the post said, "If the rhinos wanted out, that fence will not stop them."

Another comment, poking fun at using the rhinos for security, wrote, "Guard rhinos, lol."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.