Expert issues warning over dangerous threat wreaking havoc across US region: 'Now they've reached a tipping point'

North Carolina is under attack. The tiny culprits, Asian needle ants, distribute painful stings, invade homes, and outcompete native ants for resources.

What's happening?

According to StarNews Online, the Asian needle ant was first reported in the United States in the 1930s. Since then, they have spread across North Carolina with alarming success.

Native to eastern Asia, the Asian needle ant has invaded nearly all 100 counties in North Carolina.

They are shiny and dark brown or black, and their heads and legs are adorned with orange-brown spots, according to the United States Department of Agriculture.

Asian needle ants are easy to confuse with other ants, so they have spread covertly across North Carolina and other southern states in the U.S. without much notice. Now, the infestation is overwhelming.

"They have expanded slowly and quietly, but now they've reached a tipping point," structural pest management expert Dr. Christopher Hayes said, per StarNews. "They are now everywhere."

Why are Asian needle ants concerning?

The Asian needle ant poses a threat to the environment and to human health.

They displace native ants, the USDA observed. Native ants serve an important purpose, and the infiltration of the Asian needle ant in the southern United States has hindered their job.

Ants are responsible for seed dispersal. Hayes told StarNews that as more native ants become displaced, the forest ecosystem could see severe negative impacts.

A report published in the journal Biological Conservation noted that several animals whose ecological role is seed dispersal are being altered. Their effectiveness has decreased, whether due to endangerment, disruption from invasive species, or the shifting climate.

As biodiversity suffers in part from invasive species like the Asian needle ant, humans, too, suffer from its presence. They have large stingers, which Hayes said "pack a major punch."

The USDA said an Asian needle ant sting can cause irritation or anaphylaxis. Symptoms of anaphylaxis include hives, low blood pressure, difficulty breathing, weak pulse, nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, fainting, or a "feeling of impending doom."

What's being done about the Asian needle ant invasion?

StarNews reported that the Asian needle ant cannot be eradicated from North Carolina because they are so established across the state.

In fact, they are likely to spread north. They are also difficult to control, so Hayes said that if you see a colony of Asian needle ants, kill them. If the colony is large and well-established, pest management experts should be contacted.

