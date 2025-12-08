Researchers make concerning discovery about harmful creatures hiding in US soil: 'Too many of them'

When invasive species are large, overbearing, or dangerous, it's a lot more evident that they are invasive and need to be removed. But the ones that hide among the soil can be just as destructive and should not be disregarded.

What's happening?

In a recent study published on Springer Nature and reported by WCMU, researchers studied the role of non-native earthworms in their ecosystems, with a focus on the Huron Mountains in the Great Lakes region. Taking into account body size and growth patterns, the researchers studied their effect on nutrient cycling, soil structure, and biodiversity.

This study was conducted at Governors State University in Illinois and led by researcher Xiaoyong Chen, who said the findings will help scientists better predict how invasive species spread.

The researchers examined three invasive species, measured their body mass and length, and found that each affected the forest system differently. The smallest species was linked to fine-scale decomposition; the middle-sized species affected multiple layers and balanced out the small and large species; and the largest was the major contributor to nutrient distribution and soil disturbance.

While eliminating all non-native earthworms is not a realistic goal, as most earthworms in North America are invasive and were accidentally introduced by Europeans, researchers want to be as informed as possible to pursue management efforts.

Why are non-native earthworms important?

Invasive earthworms work faster than native earthworms.

Tim Gsell, one of Chen's project associates and a microbiology professor at Governors State, said: "We always hear about earthworms being good for the soil and productivity for plants, but as it turns out, too many of them actually causes a lot of loss of nutrients like carbon and nitrogen."

In their area of study around the Huron Mountains, 70% of the land, except for an isolated spot near the lake, is populated with invasive earthworms. This means that the majority of this land has its biodiversity out of sync.

Earthworms are essential to forest diversity, as they mix and aerate the soil, allowing fruit and other native plants to grow and thrive. But if non-native species are dominating, this could greatly affect the strength of the native plant population, as well as the wildlife that depend on them for food, and our food chain.

What's being done about non-native earthworms?

The researchers have developed a removal method.

"We use a mustard solution to get the earthworms to come to the surface," Gsell stated. "When we soak the soil, their mucus membranes get irritated, and they want to get out of there as fast as they can."

Until there is a solution to collect them en masse, this method can assist in collecting earthworms from smaller areas, as well as future testing.

