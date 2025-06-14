Researchers make disturbing discovery inside stomachs of earthworms: 'We were surprised by just how widespread'

"We first have to understand how it is getting there."

Tiny plastic particles known as microplastics are turning up in unexpected and disturbing places: inside the stomachs of earthworms, slugs, beetles, and other invertebrates that live in everyday green spaces, according to an article from the University of Sussex.

While this pollution may seem far removed from daily life, scientists warn it could ripple up the food chain — potentially impacting the health of animals, ecosystems, and even people.

What's happening?

A new study by the University of Sussex and the University of Exeter analyzed more than 580 invertebrates collected from 51 sites across Sussex, a county in Southern England.

Nearly 12% of the samples contained microplastic fragments. Earthworms showed the highest contamination levels at 30%, followed by slugs and snails at 24%.

Polyester, often shed from synthetic clothing, was the most common plastic found. Even carnivorous insects like ladybugs had ingested plastic, suggesting that contamination isn't limited to plant-eating species.

"We were surprised by just how widespread this plastic contamination is," said lead author Emily Thrift, an ecology doctoral tutor at the University of Sussex. "This is the first study to find plastics consistently turning up across an entire community of land invertebrates."

Why is this concerning?

These small animals may seem insignificant, but they're essential to healthy soil and local food chains. They break down decaying plants, cycle nutrients, and serve as prey for birds, reptiles, and mammals.

When they consume plastic, it can lead to stunted growth, reduced fertility, and organ damage — problems that can then travel up the food chain. This could affect species that interact with people, as well as animals involved in pollination and pest control.

"To reduce the uptake of microplastics into the food web we first have to understand how it is getting there," said University of Exeter Professor Tamara Galloway.

What's being done about it?

Researchers say the contamination likely comes from several sources, such as fibers from clothing, paint particles, and general plastic waste.

While major policy action is needed to address the root of the problem, individuals can help by choosing natural fabrics, washing synthetic clothes less often, and supporting better waste and recycling systems.

"Microplastics are now ubiquitous at every level of the food web. Attention is currently focused on litter as the main source of contamination, but these findings suggest multiple sources ranging from clothing to paint," said Professor Fiona Mathews, an environmental biologist at the University of Sussex. "There is now an urgent need to understand how different plastics are damaging ecosystems and to cut the volume entering the environment."

