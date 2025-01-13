Wildlife officials frustrated after dog owners repeatedly disrespect rules: 'We don't need [this]'

"It's a really, really nice bonus to have this solitude, this piece of nature, here in the city."

Enthusiastic dog owners are great — but not if they can't do what's best for public spaces. That's precisely what the advisory board of Horner Park Natural Area in Chicago is dealing with.

The area was restored six years ago with careful planting and reforestation efforts. To protect the fresh habitat, no dogs are permitted in that section of the park. While many signs are posted, visitors have not taken kindly to the rule. Some have even vandalized or torn down the signs, according to Block Club Chicago.

Metal posts have been ripped up, "Thanks, Karen" stickers have been slapped on, and about 10% of the natural area's visitors still brought a dog with them, Block Club Chicago explained and documented with photographs.

Almost all the dogs observed were leashed — but that's beside the point. Even the simple presence of a dog — albeit a friendly and cute one — is perceived as a threat by other wildlife. That includes the squirrels, rabbits, bees, dragonflies, beaver, mink, snapping turtles, and birds in Horner Park, who could move locations, stop feeding, or be deterred from returning to areas where dogs have left their mark, according to the Park District website.

Not to mention, the restoration of the area included planting over 10,000 native prairie grasses, wildflowers, shrubs, and oak trees in the ecosystem, Block Club Chicago described. Native plants are resilient, but even they can be vulnerable to canine impacts.

This chance to be around wildlife and natural scenery is a big part of why people enjoy natural areas such as this one. A "no dogs allowed" policy is only in the best interest of protecting that opportunity for everyone to appreciate and conserve natural spaces.

Horner Park does have other areas where dogs are allowed, including an official dog run. Yet the advisory board cannot give tickets or fines for leaving those sanctioned areas or vandalizing signs, nor can the Park District.

"They are even breaking off metal signs," John Friedmann, vice president of stewardship for Horner Park Advisory Council, wrote in a text to Block Club Chicago regarding the vandalism. "Not easy to do."

"It's a really, really nice bonus to have this solitude, this piece of nature, here in the city," said Irving Park resident Cindy Gaffney, per Block Club Chicago. "We don't need dogs out here peeing and defecating."

