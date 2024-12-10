  • Outdoors Outdoors

Hiker sparks online anger by sharing frustrating discovery while hiking in local forest: 'It is so disgusting'

by Alyssa Ochs
Dog waste is a legitimate problem in America. Our furry companions produce at least 10.6 million tons of poop annually, and we pick it up in over 415 billion plastic waste bags annually. 

A related issue that infuriates hikers and nature lovers is poop bags left behind on trails. 

One hiker shared a photo on Reddit of a blue plastic bag filled with poop, ruining the natural beauty of a British Columbia landscape in Goldstream Provincial Park. 

"Dog owners! Why do you leave your bags everywhere?" the original poster asked.

In the caption, they added, "We live in such [a] beautiful place in our British Columbia, but it is so disgusting." 

Not only are dog poop bags unsightly in nature, but they also pose health and environmental risks. 

Dog poop can contain harmful bacteria and parasites that make wildlife, pets, and humans sick. It can attract rodents, introduce foreign nutrients into the soil, and seep into water sources such as the one shown in the OP's photo. 

Meanwhile, the plastic of most dog poop bags takes hundreds of years to decompose and contributes to the increasing problem of plastic pollution

Rather than leaving poop bags behind in the wild, there are responsible and sustainable ways to deal with your pup's waste. 

One simple switch is choosing eco-friendly poop bags that are biodegradable or compostable. Other ideas include flushing dog poop down the toilet and using an in-ground dog poop composter. 

You can also reduce your dog's carbon "pawprint" by providing toys made with nontoxic materials and food with natural ingredients. 

Whenever you hike, pack out whatever you and your dog bring in or make rather than assuming that nature or someone else will take care of it for you. 

Fellow hikers agreed with the OP's rant about people leaving poop bags behind on trails and shared their frustrations in the comments. 

"As a dog owner, this really pisses me off," one Reddit user wrote. "Take your crap with you, literally."

Another Redditor commented, "I will never understand people who do this."

"These people are the bane of my existence," someone else wrote. "Disrespectful to neighbourhoods, fellow citizens and Mother Earth all at once."

