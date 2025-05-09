Researcher develops revolutionary technology to combat dirty drinking water: 'The real solution is to stop the problem before it starts'

"It was inspiring to see communities coming together to find solutions."

Nko Okina Solomon, an environmental engineer originally from Nigeria and now based in Baltimore, Maryland, is not just a researcher; she's a community advocate using science to uplift lives.

Through her work at Morgan State University, Solomon is helping communities safeguard one of their most basic rights: access to clean water. Her focus? Empowering people with tools and technology to prevent water pollution before it begins.

As The Nation detailed, Solomon's journey began in Nigeria, where she saw firsthand how pollution could disrupt daily life and damage livelihoods. In Port Harcourt's Obagi community, she helped restore farmland harmed by environmental degradation.

While leading soil rehabilitation projects, she worked side by side with farmers to return vitality to the land that many depended on to feed their families and sustain local economies.

"It was inspiring to see communities coming together to find solutions," Solomon told the publication. "When you work on a project that brings land back to life and helps people rebuild their livelihoods, you realize just how important environmental work is."

Her mission deepened in Obite, where she monitored wastewater systems to ensure local drinking water met health standards. These grassroots experiences sparked her passion for developing smarter, more accessible ways to treat water and protect public health.

Now, at Morgan State, Solomon is pioneering research in nanotechnology to create portable, low-cost water filters that can serve communities lacking infrastructure. Her work centers on designing materials that detect and eliminate contaminants before they can threaten people's well-being.

"With nanotechnology, we can design materials that selectively attach to toxic substances," she explained. "They not only identify the contaminants but also remove them before they reach [dangerous] levels."

The human impact of this work is far-reaching. In rural areas — particularly in places like Nigeria — Solomon's portable water treatment solutions could help families access safe drinking water without needing large treatment plants. It's a local solution with global promise.

"In a country like Nigeria, where many communities still struggle to access clean water, this type of technology can have a significant impact," she emphasized. "We envision a future where water contamination is detected and addressed before it escalates into a crisis."

Beyond the lab, Solomon collaborates with organizations like OSHA and the Maryland Department of the Environment, ensuring her research not only advances science but also meets real community needs. Her work is not just about cleaner water, it's also about creating healthier, more resilient communities.

"We can't keep waiting for pollution to happen before we act," Solomon said. "The real solution is to stop the problem before it starts. If we can treat water efficiently at the source, we won't have to deal with the devastating consequences later."

