Researchers uncover concerning phenomenon that could impact food supply: 'This is one of the first studies to show'

A new study has uncovered worrying trends among the world's nocturnal insects — and the results could have big consequences for our ecosystems.

Researchers in the U.K. have found that while populations of daytime insects, such as bees and hoverflies, have remained steady, nighttime species — including moths — are in decline. The findings, published in Global Change Biology, highlight the role that light pollution may be playing in reshaping insect populations and the delicate balance of nature.

What's happening?

According to the BBC's NewsRound, scientists used weather radar — typically employed to track rainfall — to monitor the movements and numbers of flying insects across the U.K. over time. What they discovered was striking: day-flying insects have stayed stable or even increased in some regions, while night-flying insects have declined sharply, particularly in the north.

The study also found that artificial light at night may be a driving factor. In areas with higher levels of light pollution, both day and night insect activity dropped significantly.

"This is one of the first studies to show how day and night-flying insects are being affected differently, and how their habitats influence those patterns," said lead author Dr. Mansi Mungee.

The findings build on other recent research suggesting that streetlights can alter the way plants grow, disrupt natural feeding cycles, and make leaves harder for insects to eat — all of which compound the challenges these creatures face.

Why is this important?

Insects are essential to a functioning environment. They pollinate crops, decompose organic matter, and serve as a key food source for birds, bats, and countless other animals. A decline in nocturnal insect populations doesn't just threaten biodiversity — it could also impact global food production and the stability of ecosystems humans rely on.

Artificial light disrupts natural cues that many insects use for navigation and reproduction. As urban areas continue to expand and nighttime lighting becomes more widespread, these disruptions may worsen, putting even more pressure on already vulnerable species.

What's being done about it?

Some cities and conservation groups are beginning to take action to reduce light pollution. Initiatives like the International Dark-Sky Association's "dark sky reserves" encourage communities to use downward-facing, low-intensity, and warmer-colored lighting that minimizes harm to wildlife.

Individuals can help too — by switching to motion-activated outdoor lights, closing blinds at night, and supporting local habitat restoration projects.

