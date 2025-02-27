Rangers stunned to discover traces of elusive species once thought to be extinct: 'A critical part of their recovery'

The decline in population was first noted around the end of the 1800s.

ABC Kimberley of Australia recently reported that a local ranger group had found the unfertilized egg of a night parrot, a species of bird once thought to have been extinct for about a century, with live birds later rediscovered in 2013.

As night parrot researcher Nick Leseberg noted, "It's a critical part of their recovery."

He explained that the decline in population of the night parrot was first observed around the end of the 1800s and that the species was considered to have disappeared by the early 1900s, with only a handful of claimed sightings for about 100 years.

Leseberg attributed the decline in the bird's population to colonization.

Colonization and the introduction of invasive species, often by human activity, can disrupt local ecosystems, using up resources and competing with native species for food and territory. The invasive species will often reproduce rapidly, lacking natural predators in the environment. This gives them an advantage over native species, a pattern that can lead to the eventual extinction of those native species.

Indigenous Protected Area coordinator Christy Davies told ABC Kimberley that finding the egg was an emotional discovery.

Protecting the night parrot and other native species is critical to maintaining a natural ecosystem. Finding this unfertilized egg can fuel optimism for researchers and IPA rangers, who are instrumental to the region's preservation efforts.

Leseberg underscored that improving our knowledge of the bird's breeding patterns can support the resurgence of its native population. The rangers are working to learn about the night parrot's behavior, and the newly discovered egg can help.

When we understand and protect native species, we can help to preserve native ecosystems.

As The Cool Down's Abby Jackson has noted, "Ecosystems are delicately balanced — when one plant or animal is harmed, it can endanger the rest of the environment." This can also place an economic burden on an area as it attempts to recover.

How can we help?

Getting involved in local conservation efforts is an excellent way to contribute to the health of natural ecosystems.

The discovery of this rare egg offers hope, and we can draw inspiration on it from around the world.

