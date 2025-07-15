Experts issue warning as emerging trend impacts human and animal life — here's what's happening

Rising temperatures and erratic weather patterns in Nigeria are causing major repercussions for both animals and humans in the region.

What's happening?

The Nigerian Voice reported that animals in the country are suffering as global temperatures continue to rise and the weather becomes more erratic.

Changes to the climate are resulting in destroyed habitats, increased disease among animals, altered reproductive habits, and the redistribution of species. That places them in closer contact with humans, leading to an increased number of human-wildlife encounters. Human-wildlife encounters, in particular, pose a danger not only to wild animals but also to the people who come across them.

Some areas have experienced changes in the climate that have led to an increase in tropical cyclones and damage to coral reef ecosystems. Livestock across the country is suffering from heat stress more often, leading to more animal deaths and a decrease in milk production.

Grazing pastures and farmland are disappearing because of drought in some areas, while in other areas, outbreaks of diseases such as bird flu are killing off animals and causing financial loss for farmers.

Why is this news concerning?

The consequences of Nigeria's erratic weather and increased temperatures are proving to have a significant impact on not only animal life but also human life.

As loss of habitat forces more and more animals to migrate to areas where human populations are large, the likely outcome could be an increase in human-wildlife encounters. These encounters often prove deadly, typically for the wild animals coming across people, though humans can be injured or killed, too. With increased encounters, there is a chance that some wild animal populations may see a significant decline.

As livestock become increasingly ill or die from disease, farmers will experience financial loss while also being unable to provide food and milk to local populations, which could lead to food scarcity in the region.

Water scarcity in the region will see crops drying up and livestock becoming too dehydrated to be used for meat, resulting in even more financial loss and food scarcity. Meanwhile, the increased instances of disease in wildlife and livestock may result in some diseases being transferred to humans, which could have significant ramifications.

What's being done about the problems in Nigeria?

Education will play a crucial role in mitigating the consequences of a changing climate in Nigeria.

The United Nations is assisting through training in feedstock production techniques and effective farming methods as well as by encouraging participation in the training. The UN is also encouraging communities to communicate and cooperate to mitigate damage.

A local touring theater company is getting in on the action with a production called "The Herds," per the Nigerian Voice, which demonstrates via puppets how the changing climate is displacing animals.

