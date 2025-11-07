Authorities bust major criminal operation in midnight raid: 'Our team swung into action immediately'

"I am sounding this as a last warning."

In the dead of night in Niger State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps's Mining Marshals burst into action, detaining six suspected illegal miners, seizing nine motorcycles and a trove of illicit mining gear, and issuing a stark warning that the state's rich mineral resources will no longer be looted with impunity, according to Channels TV.

The operation came after the Mining Marshals of the Corps received credible intelligence about illegal mining activity operating in large numbers.

Commandant Suberu Aniviye said, per Channels TV, "Our team swung into action immediately" after the tip-off. He continued: "I am sounding this as a last warning to illegal miners and all those engaging in unlawful activities," and "We will not allow individuals to divert the mineral resources meant for the development of the state."

According to Aniviye, the mineral resources were expected to be used for the infrastructure projects that Governor Umaru Bago has invested in.

Illegal mining is detrimental beyond just depleting state resources. When unregulated, mining can result in toxins seeping into waterways, poisoning fish, livestock, and entire communities, as Science Direct explained. It can result in the destruction of forests, air pollution, and harmful waste disposal practices.

The operation effectively stopped unrelenting environmental damage. It also played a hand in protecting the livelihoods of communities that rely on clean water and healthy soil.

The state of Niger has grappled with illegal mining for years. One study found that illegal mining in the Niger State has caused major environmental damage from soil pollution, groundwater deterioration, and loss of agricultural yield. Nigeria is said to lose around $9 billion annually to illegal mining, per Veriv Africa.

Danmalam Hafiz, a representative of the Petroleum and Environmental Degradation Association, told Channels TV, "Our objective is not only to tackle illegal mining but also to fight environmental degradation."

The government has set up many information networks to continue investigating illegal mining in Niger State.

